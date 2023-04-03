Your Photos
Renville County to hold open house to discuss housing

As of the 2010 United States Census, the population of Renville County was 15,730. Its county seat is Olivia.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County is inviting the public to attend an open house about housing.

Renville County is asking the public to join the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership and Renville County HRA/EDA for a community open house to share their thoughts about housing in Renville County. 

Attendees will see data from the Renville County housing study, share input about housing needs, and explore solutions for the county.

The open house will take place on Thurs., Apr. 13, at 4-6:30 p.m. at the Renville County Government Services Center Board Room, in Olivia. 

If individuals are unable to attend in person, they are welcome to take an online survey to provide input.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, please log on to Renville County’s website or call (320) 523-3656.

