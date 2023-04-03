Showers, thunderstorms return ahead of pleasant weather, temperatures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Showers and thunderstorms will move through by the middle of this week before more pleasant conditions and temperatures arrive just in time for the weekend and next week.

Today will be on the quiet side ahead of the showers and thunderstorms moving in by Tuesday. We will notice mostly cloudy skies today with pockets of sunshine possible as temperatures rise into the low to mid-40s. Winds will be light through the afternoon up to 10 mph before increasing overnight up to 15 mph with gusts increasing up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will remain on the cloudy side as winds increase and temperatures drop into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when we will see showers with a few thunderstorms possible return to the area. Showers will move in through the morning hours, starting off light before becoming more moderate at times throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are projected to steadily rise through the day, reaching a high in the mid-40s late Tuesday night. Winds will be stronger throughout the day, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Due to temperatures rising throughout the day and late night hours, we are only looking at rain chances Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-30s heading into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off with some very early morning hours before making a transition into light snow. Temperatures are projected to steadily drop throughout the morning and day, starting in the mid-40s around 12 am and 1 am. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon hours with very strong winds in the mix, reaching up to 25 mph as gusts reach up to 40 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper-30s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain breezy with mostly sunny skies. Winds will reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs hovering in the low-50s by the afternoon hours. Friday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and beautiful despite stronger winds returning to the area. Winds will reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times while temperatures hover in the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Saturday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday will remain mostly sunny with a few passing clouds later in the day, which may bring a few light sprinkles to the area. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-50s with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Early next week will remain rather pleasant and sunny with a light breeze sticking around the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-50s through the afternoon hours, before dipping into the mid to upper-30s and low-40s overnight with mostly clear skies sticking around.

