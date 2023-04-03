Your Photos
Showers, thunderstorms tomorrow

Winter weather to the north and west
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 4/3/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re currently tracking an approaching system that will bring rain, mixed precipitation, snow and some thunderstorms to the region during the next few days

We’ve seen a couple of showers today so far, but mostly cloudy conditions across our area. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies are expected as wind speeds begin to increase with the onset of the approaching system.

Early tomorrow morning, showers will begin to move into our area, with more winter mixed precipitation and even snow the further north and west we go. Some of these counties are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory starting tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon, we could see patches of heavy rain along with some thunderstorms. While we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather tomorrow, hail is possible with these storms.

Tomorrow night into Wednesday, this rain will transition to snow with the dropping temperatures. The heaviest snow will remain to our North and West, including near the Twin Cities. Accumulation is expected to be minimal in our area, with an inch or two expected as we move further north.

Thursday, we will clear back out and enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures. We could see temperatures reach the 60s this weekend!

