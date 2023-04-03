Your Photos
University of Minnesota’s President Joan Gabel leaving for new job

Joan Gabel, Securian Financial board member and president of the University of Minnesota
Joan Gabel, Securian Financial board member and president of the University of Minnesota(Business Wire)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota system president Joan Gabel will be heading out east for a new position.

President Joan Gabel announced Monday she will be leaving the University of Minnesota to be the new chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

She became the U of M’s 17th president in 2018 after she had previously been the first female provost at the University of South Carolina.

Gabel became the U of M’s first female leader and will now become the first female chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

In a letter on Monday morning to students, faculty, and staff Gabel wrote:

“Over these last four years, there have been many difficult messages to send and share, but this one is uniquely challenging. This morning, I informed the Board of Regents that I will be leaving the University to become the 19th Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh beginning this July.”

Gabel will be replacing Patrick Gallagher, who previously announced he will be stepping down this summer.

Her decision to leave will mark the beginning of a transition period for the U of M.

The University is preparing to bring on four new regents to replace people whose terms are expiring.

There was no immediate word on when Gabel will leave the U of M system or what the process to replace her will look like.

