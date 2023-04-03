Winona police ask for help in search for missing woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winona Police Department requests the public’s assistance in finding a woman missing since March 31.

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has not had contact with any friends or family.

The Winona Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are actively searching for her

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Madeline Jane Kingsbury please call 911 immediately.

