Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Winona police ask for help in search for missing woman

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
By Nick Beck
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winona Police Department requests the public’s assistance in finding a woman missing since March 31.

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has not had contact with any friends or family.

The Winona Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are actively searching for her

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Madeline Jane Kingsbury please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Winona police ask for help in search for missing woman
Man survives after being pinned beneath tree for over 100 hours
Body of woman found following house fire in Redwood County
Emily's Sunday Forecast 4/2/23
Emily's Sunday Forecast 4/2/23