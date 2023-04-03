Winona police release more information on missing woman

Your Photos
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department released new information Monday on 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury who was last seen the morning of March 31.

According to the Winona Police Department, Kingsbury was last seen at her home in Winona. She was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn’t. Numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered.

Winona police said Kingsbury was supposed to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon but didn’t show up or make other arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her.

Since March 31, investigators have interviewed numerous people, including family and friends. Investigators have been canvassing neighborhoods, searching areas and attempting to collect any video surveillance that might give clues as to where Kingsbury or her van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled.

Recent developments led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day on March 31.

The Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and landowners in eastern Fillmore County to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping.

Authorities are also asking residents and landowners to check for signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity. Specifically looking for information during the timeframe of 8 a.m. on March 31 to 4 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties.

If you have any information, please contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.

Assisting the Winona Police Department in this investigation is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and many other agencies.

