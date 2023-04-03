Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman is airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 5:30 a.m.

The injured woman is reportedly 20 years old and was driving westbound on Highway 14 east of Highway 60 in rural Eagle Lake.

According to law enforcement, several people had reported a person laying in the traffic lane at the same location.

Authorities are investigating the incident and did not have information on the woman’s current condition.

