Blue Earth County announces site for new public works facility

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has picked a site for the new Public Works facility.

At Tuesday’s County Board of Commissioners Meeting, the Board authorized the County Administrator to execute a real estate purchase agreement for land located at the northeast corner of County Road 16, commonly knonw as Stoltzman Road and County Road 90.

The county started researching options for a new facility in 2019 due to the limitations and condition of the existing facility on Map Drive. Throughout the process of exploring site options, there has been consideration of service area need, stewardship of taxpayer dollars, access, traffic, land use/zoning, and environmental impacts. In June 2022, the county announced they had selected some land at the corner of Stoltzman Road and 200th Street. In August 2022, following neighborhood feedback, the county said they would look for land elsewhere.

Pending resolution of all provisions of the purchase agreement, the purchase agreement will be signed with anticipated construction beginning in 2024.

Information regarding the project can be found on the Blue Earth County website at www.blueearthcountymn.gov/pwfacility. The public is encouraged to review the information on the website and provide comments regarding the current considered site in the space provided. The page will be updated as information becomes available.

