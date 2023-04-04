Claremont police chief murderer up for parole April 11

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – A man convicted of the 1988 murder of the Claremont police chief is facing parole next week.

Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange, 39, was responding to a domestic situation when Andrew Salinas and his brother Robert beat, shot and killed him, and dumped him in a cornfield.

“Everyone loved Greg,” Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said. “He saved the life of that woman and her 5-month-old. He built relationships. Claremont was his home. He took a lot of pride, ownership of the community and their safety. He was a great, great guy.”

Salinas received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. He will be facing a parole hearing for the fourth time on April 11. Rose said the parole hearings re-traumatize the family.

“For them to have to go through this over and over again, the family’s tired,” he said.

“It’s so frustrating to see them go through that after all they’ve been through,” he said. “Andrew has shown no remorse. He’s never tried to apologize. He even tried to escape from prison in 2008.”

The last time Salinas was up for parole was April 2020. KTTC spoke with Lange’s widow Sue at the time.

“It’s something that I’ll never ever forget,” she said.

Rose has been helping the family by asking people to send letters to the parole board through his Officer Down Memorial Podcast.

“With the podcast, I know some of those have generated several hundred letters,” he said. “And every letter counts. every letter is important, every letter matters. because they keep every letter that is sent.”

Rose said he isn’t sure what will happen next week.

“So, I don’t know, I don’t what to expect this year. If he gets out, it’s going to be very difficult for the family.”

The window to submit letters is closed, but Rose said members of the community can show support for families of fallen officers by reaching out and attending memorial services.

“To honor Greg and the other officers, go to these memorials,” he said. “It means the world to these survivor families.”

Rose said since Lange’s death, Sue has made it her mission to make sure Salinas stay in prison. She has also participated on different boards that support law enforcement including, but not limited to National Law Enforcement Memorial Board, Dodge Fillmore Olmsted Community Corrections and Victim Services Advisory Board and the National Board of COPS – Concerns of Police Survivors.

To listen to Chief Greg Lange’s story on the Officer Down Memorial Podcast, click here.

