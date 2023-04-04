Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ely man charged with intentionally running over 3 deer

Meadows said he thought it was funny at the time, but feels bad about the situation now
Deer
Deer(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was charged on Monday after intentionally running over three deer near Ely a few weeks ago.

According to court documents, Casey Allen Meadows, 20, was charged with three counts of use of a motor vehicle to chase wild animals.

On March 21, 2023, at approximately 6:42 p.m. law enforcement was dispatched to an animal-related call on Central Ave. near Ely.

It was reported to dispatch that a blue Toyota Tundra had hit three deer and continued driving into town.

Officers arrived on scene and found the reporting party who said he was driving behind the Toyota Tundra traveling northbound.

The reporting party stated he was following the truck about a quarter mile and saw the truck hit the deer that was running northbound in the northbound lane.

He then said the Tundra appeared to speed up before hitting the deer, did not stop, and continued northbound into town.

The reporting party said he stopped, along with a couple of other motorists, and observed the deer lying in the road injured and alive.

Court documents state one deer was on the eastbound side of the road and two deer were on the westbound side of the road.

Officers also spoke to another motorist who had stopped and saw the injured deer.

The motorist said the deer was alive, but injured when he stopped and that he had dispatched the deer just before law enforcement arrived.

Meadows spoke to law enforcement and stated he was coming into Ely on Highway 21 when he ran over the deer in the roadway.

He then stated he was driving in the mid-40 mph range when he was entering town and admitted to intentionally hitting the deer.

In addition, Meadows added he and his friends thought it was funny at the time, but feels bad about the situation now.

When asked what was said before he hit the deer, Meadows asked his friends if he should try to hit the deer and his friends said yeah.

He then didn’t stop because he thought it was a fatal hit and admitted that he left the scene because he did not want to have contact with the witnesses.

If found guilty, each count carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The DNR lists the restitution value of each deer at $500.

The State is requesting full restitution in this case.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Bird flu graphic.
Minnesota reports Avian Flu in Le Sueur County
Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of...
Three charged with murder in fatal 2022 overdose
Three charged with murder in fatal 2022 overdose
Colder temperatures and windy conditions stick around today ahead of sunshine and pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-5-2023 - clipped version
Minnesota reports Avian Flu in Le Sueur County