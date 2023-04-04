Minor severe weather chance tonight, beautiful weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area today and tonight with a slight severe weather risk for areas east of Mankato ahead of a beautiful weekend in the works.

Today will start off on the gloomy side with a rain/snow mix across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The wintery mix will be in the western, southwestern portion of the area with rain moving into the southcentral portion and eastward. The wintery mix and rain will move in through the mid to late morning hours and continue on and off throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be on a steady rise throughout the day before reaching a high in the low-40s by the mid-evening hours. Winds will be on the stronger side between 20 and 30 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Showers will become lighter by the early to mid-afternoon hours. Around 7 and 8 pm this evening we will have a cluster of thunderstorms form over the Mankato area. This cluster of storms is projected to move east, northeast through the rest of the area into the late night hours. This is the cluster of storms to keep an eye on as the eastern portion of the area is sitting under a level 1 (marginal) risk and a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather. For our area, we are mainly concerned about strong, damaging winds and/or wind gusts along with large hail possible. Despite the tornado threat being on the low side up here, a tornado or two cannot fully be ruled out due to the strength of this system with a level 3 and 4 risk to our far southeast in Iowa and Illinois. Showers and thunderstorms will start to fizzle out around 11 pm and 12 am tonight leaving behind spotty sprinkles transitioning into a wintery mix early Wednesday morning due to temperatures dropping. We will reach a low in the upper-30s overnight before those temperatures start to drop heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will have a steady drop in temperatures with a high in the upper-30s through the very early morning hours. This is why we may see a light rain/snow mix around 5 and 6 am. The good news is, this wintery mix will clear out of the area between 7 am and 9 am before leaving behind spotty on and off flurry chances. Temperatures will steadily drop into the upper-20s and low-30s by the early afternoon hours with strong winds mixed in. Winds will reach up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times possible. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low-20s by Thursday with skies gradually clearing up overnight.

Thursday will be our next full day of sunshine with slightly cooler temperatures. Winds will remain on the stronger side up to 20 mph with gusts reaching between 25 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip back into the low-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will not only be mostly sunny but pleasant despite a breeze in the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

The holiday weekend will only get better despite a very light chance for a stray shower or two on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day on Saturday and teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy on Sunday. Winds will remain breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be beautiful, hovering in the low to mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the low-40s while temperatures Sunday night dip into the upper-30s.

Next week will remain on the beautiful side with mostly sunny skies sticking around along with a breeze. Temperatures will continue to rise and hover in the mid to upper-60s with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance for a few showers in the mix. Overnight temperatures next week will dip into the mid to upper-40s and low-50s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.