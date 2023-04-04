Your Photos
North Mankato to build roundabout on Lor Ray / Howard Drive

The road signs at the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive in North Mankato, Minn.
The road signs at the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive in North Mankato, Minn.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is preparing to install a roundabout between Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive.

The city says that the intersection near Caswell Park and Dakota Meadows Middle School sees significant traffic during school mornings and afternoons.

Work is expected to begin in June, and the city hopes that the roundabout will make the busy intersection safer and more efficient for traffic around both the school and the surrounding businesses.

”The congestion at that intersection and the fact that the four-way stops don’t necessarily work very well when you’ve got high traffic volumes and high volumes of turning traffic, so we anticipate the roundabout’s going to alleviate a lot of those concerns,” said North Mankato City Engineer Dan Sarff.

The project hopes to finish by fall of this year.

