Portion of Belgrade Ave. closed Thursday for tree removal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Belgrade Avenue, on Thursday, may need to make alternate arrangements.

A portion of Belgrade Ave., the 900 block, will close on Thurs., Apr. 6, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for tree removal.

The city advises drivers to use Nicollet Ave., and follow the posted detour signs.

Anyone with questions can visit the Public Works Department website, or dial 507-625-4141.

