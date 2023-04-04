Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of Belgrade Ave. closed Thursday for tree removal

FILE -- A portion of Belgrade Ave., the 900 block, will close on Thurs., Apr. 6, from 8...
FILE -- A portion of Belgrade Ave., the 900 block, will close on Thurs., Apr. 6, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for tree removal. (Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Belgrade Avenue, on Thursday, may need to make alternate arrangements.

A portion of Belgrade Ave., the 900 block, will close on Thurs., Apr. 6, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for tree removal.

The city advises drivers to use Nicollet Ave., and follow the posted detour signs.

Anyone with questions can visit the Public Works Department website, or dial 507-625-4141.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Blue Earth County selects land for new Public Works building
Blue Earth County announces site for new public works facility
FILE - MCHS says beginning Apr. 10, mask-wearing will no longer be required in most patient...
Mayo Clinic easing face mask requirements
Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of...
Three face murder charges stemming from fatal overdose
The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central...
Bird flu makes first appearance of the year in Minnesota