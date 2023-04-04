Rain, wind and cold will be followed by a much warmer weekend

A powerful spring storm system will move across the upper Midwest today through Wednesday, bringing rain, scattered thunderstorms, freezing rain and light snow to parts of our area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday and includes Redwood Falls, Windom, Marshall and other locations north and west of the Mankato area for freezing drizzle and light snow. As this system moves through, the wind will increase with gusts of 40 to 50 mph likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night. I do have some good news. After this system passes, we are looking forward to a significant warming trend that will send our high temperatures into the 60s for the upcoming weekend.

The rest of today will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight. While a couple of storms could produce small hail along and east of I-35 later today and tonight, the general risk for severe thunderstorms is low to none in the Mankato area and across southern Minnesota. However, that is not the case for locations to our southeast. Much of eastern Iowa and western Illinois have a significant risk of severe weather and a high potential for large, damaging tornadoes. This is a similar setup to what happened last Friday. Some storms could impact far northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, but these will be far southeast of our KEYC coverage area. By late tonight as temperatures drop, there could be some light snow in the Mankato area. Accumulation will be minimal, but roads could get slick late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As the center of this system passes, the wind will increase significantly. Strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected from Wednesday through Wednesday night.

Further to our west where temperatures will be a bit colder, there will be light freezing rain and light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Marshall, Windom, Redwood Falls areas through Wednesday. Freezing rain and light snow will make roads slippery and that will make travel difficult through Wednesday. Much further to the west across North and South Dakota, it will be a completely different story. Heavy snowfall amounts of a foot or more combined with 50 to 60 mph wind gusts will create blizzard conditions that will last through Wednesday and into Thursday. If you have plans to travel west over the next couple of days, you might want to reconsider.

After all of that hullabaloo, I do have some good news. After a couple of cooler days Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking forward to a significant warming trend that will kick off this weekend and continue through much of next week. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. High temperatures will remain in the 50s to low 60s well into next week and beyond.

Watches, Warnings and Advisories Here are the latest Watches, Warnings and Advisories:

