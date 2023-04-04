Your Photos
Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

