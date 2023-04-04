Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Spring activities return

With the weather gradually warming up, many are ready to return to their favorite outdoor activities.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather gets warmer and spring finally begins taking shape, many are anxious to return to their favorite outdoor activities.

Local experts say that two popular activities, biking and running, see a significant uptick during the spring season, and that people are anxious to get back to their favorite outdoor exercises.

“Right now, everybody is itching to get outside,” said Jon Andersen of Nicollet Bike & Ski Shop. “It’s been a long winter and if you didn’t do anything outside, now you want to do it. You don’t even need warm days. Bright sunshine, no wind, what a great day. It doesn’t matter if it’s 40 degrees or 50 -- people are flocking in here because they think it’s spring.”

Group runs and bike rides are already happening regularly throughout the community, and leaders say they see more people joining every week.

But it’s is important to remember that the effects of winter have not completely passed.

Experts remind people to be careful when enjoying the early spring days, and to be sure that their equipment is in good shape before taking it out for the year.

“Just from a being-outside perspective, you know, still be careful,” cautioned TJ Jeanette of River Valley Running. there’s a lot of ice out there so as you get running outside or get walking outside still pay attention, especially in the morning.” “On those cold mornings, there’s still going to be ice. I think it is good for people to remember that they should be refreshing their shoes on a regular basis.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

For 17 seasons, Troy Bendt has owned the famous Barney’s drive-in in Waseca. He is now looking...
Barney’s Drive-in up for sale
Showers and thunderstorms possible today, tonight with slight severe weather chance ahead of a...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-4-2023 - clipped version
Barney’s Drive-in up for sale
Spring activities return