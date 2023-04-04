Spring activities return

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather gets warmer and spring finally begins taking shape, many are anxious to return to their favorite outdoor activities.

Local experts say that two popular activities, biking and running, see a significant uptick during the spring season, and that people are anxious to get back to their favorite outdoor exercises.

“Right now, everybody is itching to get outside,” said Jon Andersen of Nicollet Bike & Ski Shop. “It’s been a long winter and if you didn’t do anything outside, now you want to do it. You don’t even need warm days. Bright sunshine, no wind, what a great day. It doesn’t matter if it’s 40 degrees or 50 -- people are flocking in here because they think it’s spring.”

Group runs and bike rides are already happening regularly throughout the community, and leaders say they see more people joining every week.

But it’s is important to remember that the effects of winter have not completely passed.

Experts remind people to be careful when enjoying the early spring days, and to be sure that their equipment is in good shape before taking it out for the year.

“Just from a being-outside perspective, you know, still be careful,” cautioned TJ Jeanette of River Valley Running. there’s a lot of ice out there so as you get running outside or get walking outside still pay attention, especially in the morning.” “On those cold mornings, there’s still going to be ice. I think it is good for people to remember that they should be refreshing their shoes on a regular basis.”

