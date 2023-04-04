Your Photos
Three face murder charges stemming from fatal overdose

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people in the Mankato area are charged with murder stemming from a fatal overdose incident in December of last year.

Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of North Mankato, are all charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.

A 21-year-old woman was found deceased by authorities when responding to the scene at a Blue Earth County residence on Dec. 1, 2022.

Ross and Hoeft had arranged to purchase pills known as “percs,” from Ruae according to a criminal complaint.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Ross told law enforcement that Hoeft and the 21-year-old victim used the suspected drugs on Dec. 1 and that she had called 911 after finding the victim unresponsive and Hoeft nearly unconscious.

The victim was ruled deceased while Hoeft was transported to a hospital.

The complaint says Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died of fentanyl toxicity.

