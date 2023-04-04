Mayo Clinic easing face mask requirements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) are easing their universal mask policy enacted at the start of the pandemic.

The health provider says beginning Apr. 10, mask-wearing will no longer be required in most patient care areas for patients and staff.

Those working in high-risk patient areas will still wear masks and high-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified when to wear one according to MCHS.

The policy change is attributed to consistent low rates of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and transmission levels.

