Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder

Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.(POOL via KMGH)
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) – An 81-year-old is in jail with no bond after being charged with the killing of his wife and daughter with an ax.

Reginald MacLaren called 911 on March 25 to report the deaths of his 70-year-old wife, Bethany MacLaren, and his 35-year-old daughter, Ruth Jennifer MacLaren.

Detectives found their bodies in trash cans with a handsaw nearby, along with a large ax in a closet.

Police say MacLaren told them he planned the attack after losing his job about 10 days prior so “they would not be homeless.”

MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.

The arrest affidavit said MacLaren did not regret the killings because they are in a better place.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43