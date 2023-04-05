Colder, windy conditions today ahead of sunshine, pleasant temps on the way

Winter like temperatures will stick around today with highs in the 30s along with stronger winds and cloudy skies; but, more pleasant weather and temperatures will move in by the weekend and stick around through next week.

Temperatures reaching a high in the mid-30s through the early morning hours today before slowly starting to drop. Temperatures will then hover in the low-30s through a majority of the day with winds will likely range between 15 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times as cloudy skies stick around. We will notice gradual clearing through this evening and into tonight as temperatures continue to drop into the low-20s with a breeze sticking around heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the sunny side with a breeze sticking around and more mild temperatures in the area. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s and low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be the start of the more pleasant temperatures with sunshine sticking around. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph while gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low-50s by the afternoon hours. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with windier conditions moving in. Temperatures will be warmer with highs rising into the low-60s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will be pleasant with a breeze and a stray shower or two possible as partly cloudy skies stick around the area. The shower chance is very minimal and won’t last long or leave behind a lot of rain should we see a stray shower or two. Temperatures will be great for the holiday afternoon with highs rising into the low-60s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Monday morning.

Early next week will be the first chance at having 70s in the forecast this year! Skies will be mostly sunny both Monday and Tuesday with winds reaching up to 15 mph as gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday hovering in the low-70s through the afternoon hours. Both Monday and Tuesday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s.

A cold front is projected to move through the area between Wednesday and Friday of next week. The good news is, due to the warmer temperatures leading up to the cold front, temperatures won’t drastically drop through the end of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy before mostly cloudy skies move in by Wednesday night. Winds will remain breezy through the middle to end of the week with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Wednesday we have a chance for a few scattered showers with some pockets of sunshine in the mix. The front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday and Friday. Temperatures Wednesday will hover in the upper-60s before dropping into the low-60s by Thursday and Friday afternoons. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night through Friday night will dip into the upper-40s.

