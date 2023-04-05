Your Photos
Hwy 14 construction starts min-April

Overall, the $83 million project will expand Hwy 14 by 12.5 miles, which will shape the road into four lanes and include a Courtland bypass.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - After a seasonal break in digging, cracking and transforming Highway 14, MnDOT is taking a step back into its prominent expansion project.

“We had a pretty good year, last year,” said Todd Kjolstad, Project Supervisor for MnDOT. “We’re hoping for another good year this year.”

Construction on Hwy 14 will return sometime within the third week of April.

So far, the project has completed its clay placements and a bridge on County Road 37.

“Last year, we did benefit from the weather,” said Kjolstad.

Plus, six and a half miles of concrete were paved and beams were set for bridges near Courtland.

However, Kjolstad is ready to move forward.

“This year, we’re going to be focused on a lot of concrete paving and completing the two bridges north of Courtland,” explained Kjolstad.

Overall, the $83 million project will expand Hwy 14 by 12.5 miles, which will shape the road into four lanes and include a Courtland bypass.

“I think the community is going to be excited when we do finally do get it open.” said Kjolstad.

At Tuesday’s packed open house, MnDOT and Hoffman Construction announced that the project is on schedule to open in October.

Contractors hope to open Hwy 12 in September, in order to shut down Hwy 21. and work on an intersection.

While MnDOT expects the roads to open up again this mid-October, motorists can expect to see those detours until the end of the year.

