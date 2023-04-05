Long anticipated warm-up on the way

Cold, blustery conditions will continue through tonight.

A long anticipated warm up is on the way! High temps will climb into the 60s this weekend with 60s and even 70s likely through much of next week.

Showers and t-storms could return by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy, cold and very windy with a few flurries. High temps will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s with northwesterly wind gusts of 40+ mph. The cold and wind will continue tonight with temps dropping into the low to mid 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will be sunny, less windy and warmer. High temps will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s, which is quite a bit warmer than Wednesday, but still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

We’ve been waiting and waiting and now it’s finally time: We are looking forward to a significant, long-lasting warm up that will start this weekend and continue through much of next week. Friday will be sunny with high temps in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s. Mild weather will continue through much of next week with several days having the potential to reach 70 degrees or better.

While most of next week will be dry, our latest data is hinting that there will be a bit of a pattern change that will bring showers and thunderstorms by late next week into the following weekend. That’s still over a week away and we all know how the long range forecast can change, so stay tuned. We will have updates as we get closer.

