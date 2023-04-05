Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Long anticipated warm-up on the way

60s this weekend, 70s possible next week
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cold, blustery conditions will continue through tonight.
  • A long anticipated warm up is on the way! High temps will climb into the 60s this weekend with 60s and even 70s likely through much of next week.
  • Showers and t-storms could return by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy, cold and very windy with a few flurries. High temps will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s with northwesterly wind gusts of 40+ mph. The cold and wind will continue tonight with temps dropping into the low to mid 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will be sunny, less windy and warmer. High temps will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s, which is quite a bit warmer than Wednesday, but still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

We’ve been waiting and waiting and now it’s finally time: We are looking forward to a significant, long-lasting warm up that will start this weekend and continue through much of next week. Friday will be sunny with high temps in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s. Mild weather will continue through much of next week with several days having the potential to reach 70 degrees or better.

While most of next week will be dry, our latest data is hinting that there will be a bit of a pattern change that will bring showers and thunderstorms by late next week into the following weekend. That’s still over a week away and we all know how the long range forecast can change, so stay tuned. We will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Colder temperatures and windy conditions stick around today ahead of sunshine and pleasant...
Colder, windy conditions today ahead of sunshine, pleasant temps on the way
Colder temperatures and windy conditions stick around today ahead of sunshine and pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-5-2023 - clipped version
KEYC Weather Now
Rain, wind and cold will be followed by a much warmer weekend
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather