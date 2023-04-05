Mankato Public Safety seeks assistance in locating 2-year-old and father

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating two missing people: two-year-old Koran Kory Brown of Mankato and his father, Walter Brown. 29.

Authorities say Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with his son after an altercation with the child’s mother on or around March 23.

The incident was reported to authorities on Mar. 29.

There is concern for their welfare, according to Mankato Public Safety.

The department says the child wasn’t living with his mother at the time but no formal custody agreement was in place.

Law enforcement says they are in contact with Walter Brown’s family and social circle who have reportedly not heard from him since Mar. 24.

Koran Brown is described as a Black male with dark-colored hair.

Walter Brown is a Black male, 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

He has brown eyes, brown hair with dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the active investigation.

