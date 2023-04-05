Your Photos
Open House for highway intersection projects

Wed., April 5, St. Peter Community Center
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT District 7 is holding an open house tonight in St. Peter to discuss improvements on Highway 169 and Highway 22.

From 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m., residents can speak with MnDOT experts at the St. Peter Community Center.

MnDOT staff will be discussing highway intersection improvement projects at the south end of St. Peter.

This summer’s projects include adding a second turn lane on southbound Hwy 169 at the intersection with Hwy 22 to create a dual turn lane.

MnDOT is also advising motorists to expect construction to begin in early May.

Additionally, a J-Turn will be constructed at the intersection with Hwy 99.

