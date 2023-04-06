Your Photos
April: Autism Acceptance Month

April is Autism Acceptance Month and two non-profits that have made it their mission to spread the word.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Meet Oliver, a child with Autism. For Oliver, and many, many others on the spectrum, April is a month to celebrate Autism.

Jess Dowd is the mother of Oliver, who has Autism. She is also the President of the Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition.

“I got a text message from his teacher of a picture of him in front of a sign that his general education class had made for him,” said Dowd. “Just saying ‘happy National Autism Awareness Month. We love you!’ Those kids and that teacher, they’ll never know how much that means to me and my husband. It’s so heartwarming, like that small act of kindness.”

While April is a month dedicated to Autism, Dowd wants to make it clear that the journey is never-ending.

“For families, autism is 365 days, not only April,” said Dowd.

As Executive Director for Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP), Lisa Wojcik wanted to stress that no two people with Autism are alike.

“It’s important for the community to realize that if you met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism,” explained Wojcik. “There’s lots of differing ability levels and lots of gifts that come with people who are on the autism spectrum.”

Another nonprofit is the aforementioned Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition, which is made up of parents and siblings who promote autism awareness throughout the community.

“They are dealing with something that you can’t see, the parents can’t see,” said Dowd. “Like my oldest is actually nonverbal. So, a lot of times, it’s hard because he can’t tell us, like, ‘hey, I’m hurting’ So, his form of communication would be lashing out; like any behavior is a form of communication. All behaviors are some type of communication.”

LEEP also started with a group of parents that had children with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

For over 40 years, they have provided inclusive education, recreation & athletic opportunities.

“There is a wide spectrum of abilities and things that you might see in community,” said Wojcik. “And so, it’s really important just to realize that there it is a very wide spectrum and to be respectful of that and be understanding and just meet people where they’re at and still you can still communicate with people like you would anyone else and treat them as individual.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

April is Autism Acceptance Month
