BEC Sheriff: Lawmakers should slow down on marijuana decriminalization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature is working on the legalization and commercialisation of recreational Marijuana. Sheriffs across the state are voicing their concerns on how rapid its making its way through the legislature. And that includes Blue Earth County Sheriff, Jeff Wersal who is also asking lawmakers when it comes to marijuana, slow down.

“We are basically asking the legislature to slow down and to listen to us. To start putting some safety measures in there and giving law enforcement the tools and the funding needed to deal with it because law enforcement is getting enough to deal with it when it’s legalized and commercialized.”

Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal, alongside other Sheriffs across the state are voicing their concerns on how fast the legalization of marijuana is working its way through the legislature.

One of their biggest concerns traffic risks. ”There’s no standardized roadside test right now to find out how intoxicated someone is in marijuana. They’re also you know making claims that marijuana will help opioid addiction and they’re making claims that marijuana is going to make the state a lot of Revenue and it’s been tried in Colorado and we’ve been finding that by studying the impacts in Colorado that there’s been a lot of traffic deaths related to marijuana and they’re not making a whole lot of money and there’s just stuff in there enforcement issues that aren’t being addressed.”

Sheriff Wersal has an extensive background on the subject, as he used to lead the Minnesota River Valley Drug Force task. ”I dealt with the drug world for eight years and we did not spend a lot of time with marijuana because that’s not what killing most of our people right now, but we ran across it a lot and I spoke to a lot of groups on the impacts of Marijuana legalization as I’ve told them very seldom do we do a search warrant and just find marijuana, you know, there’s marijuana. There’s meth. There’s cocaine fentanyl if you’re in the drug world and you’re sitting around doing drugs is a good chance. You can run across more than just marijuana.”

This week, the bill was referred to another committee in the House; it has not yet reached the senate.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.