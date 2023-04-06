Big time warm-up on track for the weekend, next week

It’s about time!! Our weather will start to feel more and more like spring as we head into the upcoming weekend. Friday will be sunny with high temps in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 60s. That’s not all! Temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid 70s next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cool but not as windy as yesterday. While it is sunny, temps will reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by late afternoon. Tonight will be the coldest night we’ll have for quite a while as temps drop into the mid to offer 20s. Friday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s.

This spectacular warming trend will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few scattered sprinkles are possible on Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the 70s on several days. Our weather pattern could become a bit more active by late week with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While that may be the case, temps will remain above average through the duration of the 10 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.