Boat hosts needed for fishing opener

FILE -- The Minnesota DNR and Visit Mankato are looking for volunteers to serve as boat hosts...
FILE -- The Minnesota DNR and Visit Mankato are looking for volunteers to serve as boat hosts during the upcoming governor’s fishing opener in the Mankato area on May 13.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR and Visit Mankato are looking for volunteers to serve as boat hosts during the upcoming governor’s fishing opener in the Mankato area on May 13.

Boats will be used on one of five area bodies of water: The Minnesota River, Madison Lake, Duck Lake, Lake Washington and Ballantyne Lake.

Anyone interested in being a boat host can contact Visit Mankato at 507-385-6640.

