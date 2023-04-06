Hwy. 15/60 work near Madelia to begin Monday near Madelia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The final year of construction on Highways 15 and 60 near Madelia is expected to start on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is resurfacing seven miles of the highway.

Construction includes resurfacing the westbound lanes, lighting, drainage repairs, updating guardrail, and rehabbing several bridges.

Construction on the eastbound lanes of Highway 15/60 was completed in 2022.

Traffic will be impacted with a combination of detours and head-to-head traffic configurations.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

