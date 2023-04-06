Your Photos
Le Sueur teacher named Outstanding Teacher by MDA

Haley Madson, a first-grade teacher at St. Anne's in Le Sueur, has been named an outstanding teacher by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.(Minnesota Dept. of Ag.)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A teacher in Le Sueur has been named an outstanding teacher by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Haley Madson teaches first-grade at St. Anne’s School in Le Sueur.

The award recognizes teachers for their creative efforts to integrate agriculture in their classrooms to increase agricultural literacy.

MDA says Madson is an advocate for agricultural education and uses her lessons to inspire students to think about how deeply agriculture impacts their lives from a young age.

Madson will receive a $500 stipend and have up to $1,500 of her expenses paid to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference.

