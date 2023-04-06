Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato to host first art crawl

Artists from around the Mankato area are preparing for Mankato’s first “Art Crawl” event.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Artists from around the Mankato area are preparing for Mankato’s first “Art Crawl” event.

In a week and a half, artists will invite members of the public inside their studio spaces to see their work and get live demonstrations.

Participating spaces include 108 Alchemy, Mom & Pops, the 410 Project and the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Organizers say that 17 spaces will be hosting demonstrations, and that they’re excited to add Mankato to the list of communities that host art crawls around the country.

“This is a pretty common activity, to have an art crawl, studio tour day,” said organizer Justin Ek. “And so a lot of these artists are ready for it. They’re like ‘yes let’s do it. It was no problem finding an abundance of artists to fill all these spaces.”

Mankato’s Art Crawl will kick off on Apr. 15 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Meet Oliver (front, center), a child with Autism. For Oliver, and many, many others on the...
April: Autism Acceptance Month
April is Autism Acceptance Month
Mankato to host first art crawl
Gray Television Minnesota Statehouse reporter Quinn Gorham sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with...
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview