Mankato to host first art crawl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Artists from around the Mankato area are preparing for Mankato’s first “Art Crawl” event.

In a week and a half, artists will invite members of the public inside their studio spaces to see their work and get live demonstrations.

Participating spaces include 108 Alchemy, Mom & Pops, the 410 Project and the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Organizers say that 17 spaces will be hosting demonstrations, and that they’re excited to add Mankato to the list of communities that host art crawls around the country.

“This is a pretty common activity, to have an art crawl, studio tour day,” said organizer Justin Ek. “And so a lot of these artists are ready for it. They’re like ‘yes let’s do it. It was no problem finding an abundance of artists to fill all these spaces.”

Mankato’s Art Crawl will kick off on Apr. 15 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.