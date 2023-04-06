Mankato Public Safety releases details about missing two-year-old boy, father

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two-year-old Koran Kory Brown of Mankato and his father, 29-year-old Walter Brown, were reported missing on March 29.

Wednesday, Mankato Public Safety released details about the search for this family.

“The most important thing is making sure that this two-year-old is okay, along with his father, Walter,” explained Christopher Baukol, Commander of Mankato Public Safety.

Police say Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with his son after an altercation with the child’s mother around March 23.

“There wasn’t any reason to believe that the child was in any necessary danger,” said Baukol. “He was with his biological father.”

Police say Walter Brown’s family and social circle have not heard from him since Mar. 24.

It wasn’t reported to police until Mar. 29.

“We’re in good communication with family,” assured Baukol. “We had some good leads, or leads that we thought were good, and we were tracking those down. We worked those all the way through the weekend. Through yesterday or Monday afternoon is when those leads started to dry up.”

Police say they decided not to release an Amber alert with the BCA, because they had no vehicle information and five days had passed before the two were reported missing.

“Given the lack of information that we had to put out to the public,” said Baukol. “We just didn’t feel it as appropriate and we didn’t have any ... there were no threats or as we didn’t believe or have any reason to believe that the child was necessarily in any type of danger.”

Now, after two weeks of no contact, public safety says there is concern for the father and son’s welfare.

“This is not typical behavior for Walter, from what we’re being told,” said Baukol. He hasn’t done this in the past. He hasn’t taken the child, you know, for days on end. And then just the fact that there hasn’t been any contact with either him or son for now getting up to close to two weeks.”

Walter Brown is a Black man, 5′8″ and weighs about 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.