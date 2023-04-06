Open House held about upcoming construction on Hwy 169/22/99

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT officials talked to residents about the construction ahead on Highway 169 in St. Peter.

On May 1, MnDOT will start construction along the south end of St. Peter.

One project adds a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22.

This will create two left-turn lanes.

Additionally, a J-Turn will be installed at the intersection with Highway 99.

MnDOT reminds drivers to be safe in the construction zone.

”Pay attention to those detours and the phasing,” said Project Manager for MnDOT, Forrest Hastey. “The phasing is on our website. So, if you’re in St Peter, you can kind of see how you can get around 22 and 99. When you’re coming through town, it’s head-to-head traffic. So, expect some delays.”

MnDOT expects the construction to be complete in October.

