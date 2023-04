MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa want to introduce you to something they recently discovered: shockwave therapy. Have no fear: It’s not as intimidating as it sounds! It could be a key treatment in helping viewers manage their pain. They found the only one in town, Schugel Family Chiropractic, and it’s located at 816 S. Front St. in Mankato.

