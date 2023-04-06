Your Photos
Troopers rescue bunny along Hwy 169

MN State Troopers found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
MN State Troopers found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State Trooper found an unusual suspect on Highway 169 near Mankato.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to BENCHS who was able to take care of him overnight and he was then taken to a bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

They believe he is a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

