A warming trend arrives this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One more day of below-average temperatures before a warming trend takes over. Highs today will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s under a sunny sky. Moderate winds will be out of the west around 10-15 mph. Tonight, some clouds fill in with a few passing flurries early Friday across central Minnesota. Lows will dip into the upper teens to mid-20s, with light winds out of the east-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Friday will begin our climb back to seasonable temps with highs in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky. An upper-level ridge settles overhead Saturday which will allow things to remain dry and provide us with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday a weak trough moves through the area providing the chance for scattered showers as highs remain in the low 60s.

Another more amplified ridge arrives next week bumping our temperatures several more degrees over what we’ll see this weekend. Highs next week are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 60s to start with low to mid-70s possible for the middle and end of the week. As for precipitation chances next week things will start off quiet with the upper level high in place. Toward the end of the week, the weather pattern shifts allowing for another round of active weather to sweep across the country leading to showers and thunderstorms Thursday into the weekend.

