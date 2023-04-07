Your Photos
Burglary arrest made in Waseca

A Waseca man, Aaron Salas, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man has been charged with two felony counts of first degree burglary.

According to the Waseca Police Department, Aaron Salas, 19, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a theft at a Waseca home that happened Tuesday while the residents were sleeping.

Salas appeared in court Thursday and had his bail set at $50,000 with conditions and $200,000 without conditions.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a $35,000 fine or both.

