Burglary arrest made in Waseca
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man has been charged with two felony counts of first degree burglary.
According to the Waseca Police Department, Aaron Salas, 19, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a theft at a Waseca home that happened Tuesday while the residents were sleeping.
Salas appeared in court Thursday and had his bail set at $50,000 with conditions and $200,000 without conditions.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a $35,000 fine or both.
