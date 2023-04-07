Construction on Hwy 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet resumes April 10

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the final year of construction on Highway 14, from New Ulm to Nicollet.

In the meantime, construction is expected to resume on Mon, Apr. 10.

MnDOT has been reconstructing Highway 14, from New Ulm to Nicollet, to improve on travel safety for such an important freight and trade corridor.

Ultimately, the project will be expanding approximately 12.5 miles of Hwy 14, from two lanes to four lanes, between New Ulm and Nicollet.

This would complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

In the meantime, traffic has been detoured since the project started last spring, and will continue to be detoured onto Highways 15, 68 and 169 until the project’s completion in October.

