Egg dive held at Lake Crystal Area Rec Center

By Tony Peregrin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Crystal, Minn. (KEYC) - A unique Easter egg hunt in Lake Crystal today.

It’s the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center’s annual “egg dive”!

A bunch of eggs were thrown in the pool for children to jump in and grab. Then, they turn in the eggs to collect different prizes.

Certain eggs have numbers to indicate which prize they won. Kids could only pick up to 2-3 eggs per dive.

”People love being able to jump in the pool. Then, they just get swim-time after, too. It’s definitely a different Easter event that’s really cool to have,” said Katie Murphy, aquatics manager at LCARC.

The Lake Crystal area recreation center has hosted the egg dive for about five years.

