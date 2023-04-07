A mild Easter weekend, even warmer next week

As we head into the upcoming holiday weekend, temperatures will continue to rise, with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s on both Saturday and Easter Sunday. While the majority of the weekend will be dry, there is a slight chance of a sprinkle or two north and east of the Mankato area tonight and a chance of scattered showers, possibly even a thundershower on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week with highs reaching the mid 70s by midweek. Some places, especially along and south of I-90, could reach 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible north and east of the Mankato area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by daybreak.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 60s, while Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of scattered showers or even an isolated thundershower, and highs in the low 60s.

The warming trend will continue through most of next week, with highs reaching the mid 70s by midweek. Some places, particularly along and south of I-90, could even reach 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Next week will be mostly dry, with a slightly better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late week. Long-range models suggest that temperatures may cool off slightly by late next week into the following weekend, but they are likely to stay above average.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.