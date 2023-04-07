Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two

Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy and Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Nearly two thousand volunteers signed up to help search for missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office said 1,860 people signed up to search two areas in Winona and Fillmore Counties. A second day of searching is being organized for Saturday.

At a press conference midday Friday, authorities didn’t release a lot of new information. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said the investigation is active and on-going. They are asking residents in Winona, Houston and Fillmore Counties to search their property, check any cameras around their homes for signs of Maddi.

“You know your properties better than we do. If we search your property and you give us permission and we bring a search team, we don’t know what’s out of place like you do,” said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

“I can only imagine if I was going through this. They need all the support they can get,” said Jackie Lysengen, a volunteer from Eden Prairie, MN.

Anyone with information about where Maddi might be should call Crimestoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or Winona police at 507-457-6288.

Anyone interested in volunteering to search, officials are looking for:

  • Anyone 18 and older
  • Able to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances

Volunteers should register. Registration will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at either: Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St, Winona MN OR Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford MN. You can also sign up online.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

A bunch of eggs were thrown in the pool for children to jump in and grab. Then, they turn in...
Egg dive held at Lake Crystal Area Rec Center
Proceeds from this event will go towards the organization’s mission, which includes its annual...
South Central MN Pride to host fundraising ‘Gayla’
The non-profit provides makeovers to single rooms in a house to provide a comfortable resting...
Non-profits My Happy Haven, My Happy Place to merge
The non-profit provides makeovers to single rooms in a house to provide a comfortable resting...
Non-profits My Happy Haven, My Happy Place to merge
South Central MN Pride to host fundraising ‘Gayla’