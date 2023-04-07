Non-profits My Happy Haven, My Happy Place to merge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local non-profit organization that helps women with cancer expands its mission.

“My Happy Haven” will merge with “My Happy Place” in Mankato.

The non-profit organization’s official name will be “My Happy Place” at the end of this year.

The partnership aims to help any patient with a serious or terminal illness, regardless of age, gender, or medical condition.

The non-profit provides makeovers to single rooms in a house to provide a comfortable resting place for those in treatment.

”When we see the reaction of just pure happiness, everybody starts bawling of course because it is a very emotional time. It’s sometimes for an unfortunate reason. So, we’re just there to kind of create that happy space where somebody can relax and have just a peaceful area to recoup,” said Jaci Hanson, director of My Happy Haven/My Happy Place.

My Happy Haven will host Bowl-a-thon at the Wow Zone on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser for the year, and organizers are still looking for teams to bowl.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.