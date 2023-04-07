Your Photos
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

A man is dead after New Mexico police went to the wrong house during a domestic violence call. (KOAT)
By John Cardinale
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KOAT) - Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at a wrong address.

The Farmington police chief says this is an “unbelievably tragic” incident.

“This is an extremely traumatic event. And then I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this,” said Police Chief Steve Hebbe. “I’m extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

Farmington police officers were dispatched for a domestic violence call Wednesday night, but they went to the wrong house.

Police say they identified themselves when they arrived.

The homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the door armed with a handgun.

Officers fired at least one round, hitting Dotson.

Police in New Mexico in shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.(KOAT via CNN Newsource)

Dotson’s wife, who was also armed, exchanged gunfire with the officers.

According to police, once she realized they were officers, she put the gun down.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dotson’s wife, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime.

The officers involved were also unharmed.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau has been requested to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

