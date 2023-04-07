Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his 2-month-old son.(Avon Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana man faces child abuse charges after officials said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his 2-month-old son for pulling on his nose ring and being loud while he suffered from a migraine.

The Avon Police Department said 19-year-old Aaron Evans was charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

According to court documents obtained by WXIN, the 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital Monday with bruises on his body and a cut that was healing on top of his head. After seeing the state of the child, police began an investigation into possible child abuse.

Doctors later told police the baby also had fractured ribs, fractured legs, and a subdural hemorrhage. They also determined the baby had suffered from past injuries.

While investigating, police said they learned Evans had anger issues and would easily get frustrated with the baby. Investigators said these claims were corroborated with Evans.

Evans eventually confessed to police that he had abused the baby on several occasions.

When asked why he would abuse the child, Evans told investigators he had a migraine and wanted the baby to be quiet. He had also been angry at the 2-month-old for pulling on his nose ring and said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on the child, WXIN reported.

Evans was arrested following his interview with officials on Monday and taken to jail.

The 2-month-old child remains in intensive care in critical condition as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer
TN House takes action to oust protesting lawmakers
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest