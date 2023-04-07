Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Seasonable today, warmer this weekend and next week

50s and 60s and 70s, oh my!
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good weather on this Good Friday as highs will be near seasonable climbing into the upper 40s to low 60s with light winds out of the east-southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight is mostly cloudy with a passing sprinkle and light shower, lows drop into the low to upper 30s. Showers tonight will be mainly along and east of 169 amounting to only a trace.

Over the weekend temperatures continue to warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, and southwesterly winds around 10-15 mph. Easter Sunday the clouds build back in and winds pick up out of the south-southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30. A weak front passes Sunday providing a chance for scattered showers from the late morning into the evening. Highs Sunday will once again be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

A warming trend will continue into next week as highs start off in the upper 60s Monday and climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s by the middle of the week. Next week rain chances look to hold off until the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

Seasonable highs return as we close out the week.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 4/7/2023
KEYC Weather
Big time warm-up on track for the weekend, next week
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather
A pattern shift will allow above average temps to arrive in the area this weekend into next week.
A warming trend arrives this weekend