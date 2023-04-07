Seasonable today, warmer this weekend and next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good weather on this Good Friday as highs will be near seasonable climbing into the upper 40s to low 60s with light winds out of the east-southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight is mostly cloudy with a passing sprinkle and light shower, lows drop into the low to upper 30s. Showers tonight will be mainly along and east of 169 amounting to only a trace.

Over the weekend temperatures continue to warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, and southwesterly winds around 10-15 mph. Easter Sunday the clouds build back in and winds pick up out of the south-southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30. A weak front passes Sunday providing a chance for scattered showers from the late morning into the evening. Highs Sunday will once again be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

A warming trend will continue into next week as highs start off in the upper 60s Monday and climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s by the middle of the week. Next week rain chances look to hold off until the weekend.

