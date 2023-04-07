Your Photos
West begins journey to defending state title

The Mankato West Scarlets softball team looks to repeat as state champions this season.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you reach the top of the mountain, there’s another mountain to climb. The journey to defend their state championship begins for the Mankato West Scarlets softball team. While many players from last year’s team are gone, there are players around who will look to fill the big shoes.

Scarlets head coach Don Krusemark looks forward to those players stepping up this season.

“This is a new season, it’s a new year,” Krusemark said. “It’s a brand new team and the players on this team have to take ownership of the team. We don’t mention last year’s success very often. It’s new team and new players. We want them to make their own headlines and to do what it takes to achieve the success that previous teams have had. I’m confident in what these girls can do and right now, we’re just on the road to discovering who we really are.”

“We have set expectations for how we think the season is going to go,” said senior right fielder Carlee Emery. “We set the goals at the beginning of the year and we strive to that everyday. This year, we are turning over with new pictures and new people in new place. Just being able to work together and figure out what everybody strengths are will definitely help us succeed.”

The Scarlets know they have to be great if they want to bring home another state title.

“Our saying this year is, ‘Do the ordinary, extraordinarily,’” Emery says. “It encompasses the fact that if we do all of the everyday things in softball just right and that is what makes our names heard.

“Our message is to get better each day,” says Krusemark. “That’s the biggest thing. If we can continue to do that, I think we will be right there at the end of the season. That’s where we want to be. I always tell the girls, you know everything that we do is a prelude to what we want at tournament time. So if we can continue that path, hopefully the people that come to watch our games is going to see a team that is well rounded, can pitch, plays good defense and can get some timely hitting. That’s kind of our philosophy, it’s been that way a long time.”

