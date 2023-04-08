East looking to exceed expectations this season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Young but ready, is the best way to describe Mankato East’s softball team this year. The Cougars are back in town after a trip to the Sunshine State to play in the tournament. Head coach Joseph Madson and senior Peyton Stevermer took away plenty of lessons from their first games of the season.

We played some really good teams,” Stevermer said. “It’s nice to get in some dirt and then have to come up here to snow but we’re just trying to make the most of every day until we can go outside.”

“In Florida, we saw one really good pitcher two different times,” said Madson. “The second time was a whole different story and I can see the girls just kind of, you know, getting that confidence going. They were like, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We saw a kid, that’s about as good as anybody we’ll see all year and that was nice to see that and that w were able to swing the bat pretty well against her

The Cougars know if they want to be the best, they have to prove it.

“I think thisyear we’re very young but I think we’re very experienced becuase most of our group from last year played,” Stevermer said. “So we’re coming in with a lot of softball IQ and just a lot of upside to our team. I think that’s probably like the biggest and most exciting thing that I’m excited for. We just have great potential and I just really hope that we can exceed everybody’s expectations and prove ourselves.”

“Peyton (Stevermer) is our big-time vocal leader and a tremendous shortstop,” Madson said. “Defensively I don’t know, we’ve had some good shortstops over the years, but boy, I don’t know if anybody can top her. She certainly doesn’t take a backseat to any of them. In the end, I think our team can defend and certainly think we can produce some runs. So the three areas you got to do is obviously hit, you got to get the pitch and play defense. Certainly all three of those we potentially can be really good at but time will tell.”

When the season comes to an end, the Cougars have goals they want to be able to achieve.

“Every year, we’re thinking big nine title and section title,” said Madson. “Neither of those that we accomplished recently. We’ve had a number of them over the years but we’ve had some great teams that just you know, we have just haven’t quite got it done. So those are two main goals as a team each year.”

