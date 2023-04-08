Jonathan Zierdt’s art & legacy: a friend’s reflections

ST. PETER/MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The legacy of Jonathan Zierdt is still being felt across the Greater Mankato area.

Our cameras take you to Jonathan’s art exhibit on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter - through the eyes of one of his closest friends.

Greater Mankato lost perhaps its biggest fan when Jonathan Zierdt died of cancer in 2019. His lasting legacy of kindness, bridge building in every professional circle, and friendship lives on. His most recent gift: his photography is on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. Our cameras accompanied one of his best friends, the local American Cancer Society's Rick Jeddeloh, as he walks through this exhibit and shares his reflections. (KEYC News Now)

The local American Cancer Society’sRick Jeddeloh said, “In the last few years, when he was around, taking pictures was one of those things where he’d say ‘I can’t wait to get in the RV and go take pictures’ of things that just, he can just sit out in nature and photograph whatever’s there.

And that was kind of, like for a lot of people, they have to find a place that makes them the most content and most happy and I think that was the place that Jonathan. That’s where he would go. Now, when I see something like this that’s really cool like these pictures, that’s kind of what I think. I see him, but I see the faithfulness that he had in all the things that he did.

What do friends teach you? Well, he taught me many valuable things. But one of the things I’ll always remember about Jonathan was he taught me that being a cancer survivor is an okay thing. You shouldn’t feel bad about it because I always have. He was the only gentleman that could make me forget and be okay with being a survivor, but it was just the way he was. He always made you, or the person he was talking to, more important than anybody else.

When you’re with him for five minutes, you felt like you’d leave there all the time when you felt smarter. You felt better. You felt happy. I can still see his face telling me about ‘I went here in the pictures were so great and I just love doing that. So, this is a it’s a wonderful display of all the things that we’re really important to him. When I went through COVID, Jonathan was the person I asked for help. I go ‘Can you help me?’

You know when I went things aren’t great, sometimes. ‘Jonathan, I need your help.’ I miss the guidance, but I also feel that he’s still helping me. He’s never far away, which is good.

There’s no doubt I think he had a gift for just seeing the best in not only people, but seeing the best in what he would say seeing the best that God created. This room and this exhibit to me means he’s still speaking to us and he still telling us that there’s a lot of beauty out there. But you’ve got to get up every day and you’ve got to appreciate it. And you’ve got to go see it.”

Photographic Journeys: Work By Jonathan Zierdt will be on exhibit at the Arts Center of Saint Peter until April 29. The pieces are for sale and the artist’s portion of the proceeds will be donated to the JZ Cancer Fund.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.