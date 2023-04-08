Your Photos
Police: No threat at University of Oklahoma after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

