Man, woman hurt trying to rescue animals from Carlton County barn fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SKELTON TOWNSHIP, MN -- Two people were hospitalized after trying to rescue their animals from a barn fire in Carlton County overnight.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Nelson Road in Skelton Township, which is northwest of Barnum.

When they arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the man and woman who own the property suffered burns and smoke inhalation while trying to rescue the animals from the barn.

Both property owners were taken to the hospital. While their condition is unknown as of Sunday morning, authorities believe their injuries are not life threatening.

Tragically, an “undetermined number” of goats and rabbits died in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The state fire marshal and sheriff’s office are investigating the cause of the fire, but they say it does not appear to be suspicious.

